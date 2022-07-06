Paramount Resources (POU) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSX: POU.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.91, changing hands as low as $26.26 per share. Paramount Resources Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of POU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, POU's low point in its 52 week range is $11.97 per share, with $40.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.42.

