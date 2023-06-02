Paramount Resources Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for POU

In trading on Friday, shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSX: POU.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.39, changing hands as high as $29.64 per share. Paramount Resources Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of POU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, POU's low point in its 52 week range is $22.16 per share, with $40.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.49.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.