Paramount Resources Announces Major Asset Sale

November 14, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) has released an update.

Paramount Resources has agreed to sell its Karr, Wapiti, and Zama properties to Ovintiv Inc. for $3.325 billion in cash, along with certain Horn River Basin properties. This strategic divestiture aims to provide long-term value for shareholders and help Paramount focus on developing its high-growth Duvernay assets.

