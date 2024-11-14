Paramount Resources Announces Major Asset Sale

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) has released an update.

Paramount Resources has agreed to sell its Karr, Wapiti, and Zama properties to Ovintiv Inc. for $3.325 billion in cash, along with certain Horn River Basin properties. This strategic divestiture aims to provide long-term value for shareholders and help Paramount focus on developing its high-growth Duvernay assets.

