Paramount Resources Announces Major Asset Sale

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) has released an update.
Paramount Resources has agreed to sell its Karr, Wapiti, and Zama properties to Ovintiv Inc. for $3.325 billion in cash, along with certain Horn River Basin properties. This strategic divestiture aims to provide long-term value for shareholders and help Paramount focus on developing its high-growth Duvernay assets.
For further insights into TSE:POU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on Tesla Stock
- ‘Breath of Fresh Air,’ Says Daniel Ives About Rivian Stock
- ‘It’s Not Too Late to Load Up,’ Says Analyst About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.