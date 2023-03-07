Paramount (PARA) Reveals Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Voice Cast

Paramount Global PARA recently revealed the cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which will hit theaters on Aug 4. The film has been directed by Jeff Rowe (Gravity Falls).



During the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards event, producer Seth Rogen announced the main voice cast of the upcoming CG-animated theatrical film. Rogen also announced that the teaser trailer for the film will premiere on the TMNT Movie Socials and Paramount Pictures' YouTube channel on Mar 6.



The film picks up as the Turtle brothers seek to win the hearts of New Yorkers by performing heroic acts and they hope that they will be accepted as normal teenagers. When they take on a mysterious crime syndicate with the help of new friend April O’Neil, they find themselves over their heads when a mutant army is unleashed.



The actors voicing the four Ninja Turtles in the film, Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo) and Brady Noon (Raphael), will be joined by Jackie Chan who will portray the Turtles’ mentor, Splinter, while Ayo Edebiri has been cast as their friend, April O’Neil.



Rogen will voice the villainous Bebop, while John Cena will play Bebop’s pal, Rocksteady. Giancarlo Esposito will also star in the film as Baxter Stockman with Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko and Post Malone as Ray Fillet.

Content Pipeline to Boost Top Line, Despite Increasing Costs

Paramount Global’s 2023 performance is expected to benefit from a steady cable network portfolio. The growing traction of Showtime, BET, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon is expected to boost the top line.



An expanding content catalog of live sporting events and a solid portfolio of streaming services, including Paramount+, CBS All Access, Showtime OTT, Pluto TV, Noggin and BET+, are expected to aid viewership and drive ad revenues in 2023.



In the fourth quarter, global streaming subscribers rose to nearly 77 million, which included the addition of 10.8 million DTC subscribers. Paramount+ subscribers grew to nearly 56 million following a record quarterly increase of 9.9 million subscribers. Pluto TV increased global monthly active users by 6.5 million in the quarter, driven by growth in all markets and expansion into Canada.



Paramount is set to release a new original series, Fatal Attraction, on Paramount+. The first two episodes will premiere on Apr 30 and the remaining six episodes will be available to stream weekly on Sundays.



On the fourth-quarterearnings call the company reiterated that 2023 will be the peak year in streaming investment, with 2024 returning to positive free cash flow and total company earnings growth. The expense side includes such opportunities as integrating Paramount+ and Showtime and marketing spending.



The company expects an impairment charge of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023, related to content, as the company realigns its strategy with Showtime.

The company also expects an improvement in the ad market in the second half of 2023, which should help boost earnings, alongside the price increases.



Paramount Global will raise the monthly subscription price for its rebranded streaming service Paramount+ with Showtime in the third quarter of 2023. The cost of the advertising-free premium streaming plan will rise from $9.99 per month for Paramount+ to $11.99 for Paramount+ with Showtime, while the essential plan with advertising will see a price hike from $4.99 a month to $5.99.



Warner Bros. Discovery WBD announced an increase in HBO Max’s ad-free subscription fee in the United States by $1 to $15.99 plus taxes a month, applicable since Feb 11. This makes HBO the second most expensive OTT platform after its rival Netflix NFLX, whose monthly plans are at $19.99.



Last year, Disney DIS also increased the price of its ad-free streaming service from $7.99/month to $10.99/month and launched the ad-supported version of Disney+ at $7.99/month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.