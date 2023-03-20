Paramount (PARA) Nickelodeon Books Good Burger Sequel for 2023

Paramount Global PARA owned Nickelodeon recently announced that Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will reunite for a Good Burger sequel which is set to hit Paramount+ later this year.



The original Good Burger premiered in 1997 as a spinoff of the Good Burger sketch in All That, the Nickelodeon comedy series both Thompson and Mitchell starred in. It proved to be a box office success, grossing just under $24 million against a reported budget of $8 million.



Good Burger 2 takes place in a present-day version of the fictional fast-food restaurant of the same name, with Thompson reprising his role as Dexter Reed and Mitchell as Ed, the store’s hilariously oblivious cashier.



The film is set to go into production this May with an eye on a late 2023 release date on Paramount+.

Paramount Global Price and Consensus

Paramount Global price-consensus-chart

Paramount Eyes Sequels and Reboot Projects for Paramount+

The Good Burger sequel is part of a long chain of legacy sequels, reboots and revivals on Paramount+. The streaming service includes library titles and originals using the IP derived from quite a few companies, including CBS, MTV and Nickelodeon.



The streamer also has the iCarly revival series, which has been renewed for a third season, as well as the animated series Rugrats and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years.



Good Burger 2 will be joining a slate that also includes a Zoey 101 sequel film, showing Paramount+'s commitment to using its core IP to draw viewership.



Some of the rebooted titles have flopped either critically or commercially, including the blended live-action and CGI animation series The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder and the horror sequel Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. With so many similar titles on the platform, it may be difficult for this new film to stand out.



Nonetheless, Paramount has a series of original titles lined up in the rest of 2023 to attract subscribers which grew to nearly 56 million following a record quarterly increase of 9.9 million subscribers at the end of fourth-quarter 2022.



Paramount+ is developing Vice City (working title), a new original series from Lionsgate Television, Paramount Television Studios and Curtis 50 Cent Jackson‘s G-Unit Film & Television.



Paramount+ has announced the return date for Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head. The second season will premiere with two episodes on Apr 20 (Thursday) in the United States and Canada.



The Paramount+ original film Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe and the 1996 movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do America are currently streaming on the service as well as remastered versions of the classic series.



Queen of the Universe returns for a second season on Paramount+ with Graham Norton as host. The show is set to premiere on the streamer starting Mar 31 in the United States and Canada. The reality competition sees drag queens from around the world go head-to-head vying for a cash prize of $250,000.

Paramount Global currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some top-ranked stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector are DraftKings DKNG, Lions Gate Entertainment ( LGF.A ) and Stride LRN.



Currently, DraftKings and Lions Gate Entertainment carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Stride sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of DKNG have declined 1.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for losses is pegged at 78 cents per share, which has fallen from a loss of 77 cents over the past 30 days.



Shares of LGF.A have contracted 43.1% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 20 cents per share, which has fallen from 36 cents per share over the past 30 days.



Shares of LRN have risen 16.7% in the past year. Its earnings are estimated to be $1.08 per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

