Paramount (PARA) Celebrates Star Trek Day With Special Content

Paramount Global PARA recently celebrated the Star Trek Day, marking the 50th anniversary of the animated franchise which debuted with Star Trek: The Original Series on Sep 8, 1966.



Star Trek fans, often referred to as Trekkies or Trekkers, have played a crucial role in the franchise's longevity. Star Trek's global fanbase has led to the translation of the franchise into dozens of languages, making it accessible to audiences worldwide. Its influence extends beyond the United States, where it has originated and had a lasting impact on science fiction and pop culture globally.



To celebrate, Paramount+ has announced a slate of Star Trek Day programming hosted by Star Trek: Lower Decks commander Jack Ransom and Jerry O’Connell. The special content includes a tribute to 50 years of the Star Trek animation and an exclusive clip of the upcoming season of Star Trek: Lower Decks.



Paramount+ has a bunch of Star Trek series among its originals, including Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.



CBS aired the first two episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in prime on Sep 8. On the same day, Pluto TV had a marathon of the original Star Trek on its Star Trek Channel all day long and a marathon of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine on its More Star Trek Channel. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine had Avery Brooks and Rene Auberjonois in the cast and aired from 1993 to 1999.



Moreover, PARA introduced the code STARTREKDAY, offering fans with 25% off site-wide at shop.StarTrek.com, which included curated Star Trek Day and Star Trek: The Animated Series collections.

Paramount Global Price and Consensus

Paramount Global price-consensus-chart | Paramount Global Quote

Content Pipeline to Boost the Top Line Despite Increasing Costs

Paramount Global’s 2023 performance is expected to benefit from a steady cable network portfolio. The growing traction of Showtime, BET, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon is expected to boost the top line.



An expanding content catalog of live sporting events and a solid portfolio of streaming services, including Paramount+, CBS All Access, Showtime OTT, Pluto TV, Noggin and BET+, are expected to aid viewership and drive ad revenues in 2023.



In the second quarter, Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) revenues increased 40% year over year to $1.66 billion, driven by subscriber growth and improvements in engagement and monetization. DTC subscription revenues soared 47% year over year to $1.22 billion, reflecting paid subscriber growth on Paramount+.



Paramount+ subscribers reached approximately 61 million, with 0.7 million additions in the quarter. The company witnessed 35% growth in total viewing hours across Paramount+ and Pluto.



The September 2023 Paramount+ programming schedule is the best yet, with the season four premiere of Star Trek: Lower Decks, the debut of the new show Dreaming Whilst Black, the 2023 MTV Music Awards, Big Ten football and blockbuster movies like Schindler’s List, Terminator 2 and Road to Perdition.



This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company has raised the monthly subscription price for its rebranded streaming service Paramount+ with Showtime. The cost of the advertising-free premium streaming plan will rise from $9.99 per month for Paramount+ to $11.99 for Paramount+ with Showtime, while the essential plan with advertising will see a price hike from $4.99 a month to $5.99.



Warner Bros. Discovery WBD increased HBO Max’s ad-free subscription fee in the United States by $1 to $15.99 plus taxes a month from Feb 11. This makes HBO the second most expensive OTT platform after its rival Netflix NFLX, which has a monthly plan at $19.99.



Last year, Disney DIS also increased the price of its ad-free streaming service from $7.99/month to $10.99/month and launched the ad-supported version of Disney+ at $7.99/month.



