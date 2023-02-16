Paramount misses quarterly revenue estimates on advertising weakness

Adds background, shares

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Paramount Global Inc PARA.O missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, weighed down by more users cutting their Pay-TV plans and extended weakness in its advertising business.

TV advertising revenue declined 7% in the fourth quarter, compared with a 3% decline in the prior quarter, offsetting growth in its streaming service.

Paramount+ added 9.9 million subscribers in the fourth quarter, but adjusted operating losses in the direct-to-consumer unit increased to $575 million from $502 million a year-earlier.

Revenue at the company, formerly known as ViacomCBS, rose 2% to $8.13 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, but fell short of analysts' average estimate of $8.16 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Shares in Paramount fell about 2% in premarket trading.

