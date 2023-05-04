News & Insights

Paramount misses quarterly revenue estimates

May 04, 2023 — 07:19 am EDT

May 4 (Reuters) - Paramount Global Inc PARA.O missed first-quarter revenue estimates on Thursday as advertisers cut back on spending in a challenging economic environment.

Shares of the company fell nearly 6% in trading before the bell.

Paramount faces tough competition from established players like Netflix NFLX.O and Walt Disney Co's DIS.N Disney+, despite ramping up investments in original content to attract subscribers to its streaming platform.

Revenue at the company, formerly known as ViacomCBS, was $7.27 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of $7.42 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Operating loss stood at $1.23 billion, compared with an operating income of $775 million a year earlier.

