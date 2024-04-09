Paramount Group (PGRE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.78, changing hands as high as $4.82 per share. Paramount Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PGRE's low point in its 52 week range is $4.06 per share, with $5.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.76.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.