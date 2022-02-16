Paramount Group (PGRE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.40, changing hands as high as $9.50 per share. Paramount Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PGRE's low point in its 52 week range is $7.79 per share, with $11.645 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.49.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.