Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PGRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PGRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.12, the dividend yield is 3.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGRE was $9.12, representing a -21.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.65 and a 64.62% increase over the 52 week low of $5.54.

PGRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). PGRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.19. Zacks Investment Research reports PGRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.03%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pgre Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

