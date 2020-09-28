Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PGRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that PGRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.05, the dividend yield is 5.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGRE was $7.05, representing a -53% decrease from the 52 week high of $15 and a 9.81% increase over the 52 week low of $6.42.

PGRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). PGRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.21. Zacks Investment Research reports PGRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.38%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

