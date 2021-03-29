Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PGRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -30% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGRE was $10.19, representing a -3.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.56 and a 83.94% increase over the 52 week low of $5.54.

PGRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). PGRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.12. Zacks Investment Research reports PGRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -11.46%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

