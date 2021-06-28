Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PGRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PGRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.27, the dividend yield is 2.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGRE was $10.27, representing a -11.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.65 and a 85.38% increase over the 52 week low of $5.54.

PGRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). PGRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.15. Zacks Investment Research reports PGRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -10.42%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PGRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.