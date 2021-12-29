Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased PGRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PGRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.43, the dividend yield is 3.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGRE was $8.43, representing a -27.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.65 and a 8.22% increase over the 52 week low of $7.79.

PGRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). PGRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.17. Zacks Investment Research reports PGRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.21%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pgre Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

