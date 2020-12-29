Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PGRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -30% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.06, the dividend yield is 3.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGRE was $9.06, representing a -39.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $15 and a 63.54% increase over the 52 week low of $5.54.

PGRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). PGRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.27. Zacks Investment Research reports PGRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.04%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

