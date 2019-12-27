Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PGRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that PGRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.88, the dividend yield is 2.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGRE was $13.88, representing a -8.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.11 and a 13.96% increase over the 52 week low of $12.18.

PGRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). PGRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.08. Zacks Investment Research reports PGRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.35%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PGRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

