Paramount Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PGRE

In trading on Monday, shares of Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.36, changing hands as low as $9.22 per share. Paramount Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PGRE's low point in its 52 week range is $7.79 per share, with $11.645 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.37.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.