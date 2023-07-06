Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 1.79

The average one-year price target for Paramount Gold Nevada (AMEX:PZG) has been revised to 1.78 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of 1.53 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.77 to a high of 1.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 475.81% from the latest reported closing price of 0.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paramount Gold Nevada. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PZG is 0.01%, a decrease of 46.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.15% to 3,834K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,223K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 327K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing an increase of 61.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZG by 157.15% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 319K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PZG by 89.17% over the last quarter.

OCMGX - OCM MUTUAL FUND OCM Gold Fund - Investor Class holds 258K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 249K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing an increase of 68.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZG by 222.03% over the last quarter.

Paramount Gold Nevada Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is a U.S. based precious metals exploration and development company. Paramount's strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering into joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account. Paramount owns 100% of the Grassy Mountain Gold Project which consists of approximately 8,200 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. The Grassy Mountain Gold Project contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a positive Feasibility Study have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished. Paramount owns a 100% interest in the Sleeper Gold Project located in Northern Nevada, the world's premier mining jurisdiction. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,322 unpatented mining claims (approximately 60 square miles or 15,500 hectares). The Sleeper gold project is host to a large gold deposit (over 4 million ounces of mineralized material) and the Company has completed and released a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment.

