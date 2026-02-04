Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG) Price Target Increased by 91.18% to 3.32

The average one-year price target for Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAM:PZG) has been revised to $3.32 / share. This is an increase of 91.18% from the prior estimate of $1.73 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.28 to a high of $3.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.06% from the latest reported closing price of $2.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paramount Gold Nevada. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PZG is 0.01%, an increase of 0.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 9,693K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,432K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing an increase of 77.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZG by 567.01% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 1,326K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 997K shares , representing an increase of 24.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PZG by 11.21% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,306K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,430K shares , representing a decrease of 9.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZG by 61.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,244K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 997K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 896K shares , representing an increase of 10.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZG by 43.64% over the last quarter.

