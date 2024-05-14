Paramount Global's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Paramount Global.

Looking at options history for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $245,388 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $556,810.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $17.5 for Paramount Global over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Paramount Global options trades today is 19680.9 with a total volume of 33,505.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Paramount Global's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $17.5 over the last 30 days.

Paramount Global Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $0.46 $0.42 $0.43 $14.00 $215.0K 29.9K 6.0K PARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $3.45 $3.25 $3.31 $10.00 $79.4K 9.6K 788 PARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.24 $1.01 $1.1 $15.00 $55.0K 26.4K 564 PARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $0.44 $0.41 $0.41 $13.00 $38.2K 17.5K 1.6K PARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.95 $0.74 $0.74 $10.00 $37.4K 12.8K 500

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates in three global business segments: TV media, filmed entertainment, and direct to consumer. The TV media business includes television production studios and various broadcast and cable networks, including CBS, 15 owned CBS affiliates, Paramount, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, and VH1. Filmed entertainment consists multiple film studios, most importantly Paramount Pictures. The film studios produce and distribute movies that they license to movie theaters and other media outlets. Direct to consumer includes multiple streaming platforms, including Paramount+, which now includes Showtime, Pluto TV, and BET+. Much of the content on Paramount's streaming platforms is created by the production studios housed within the firm's other two business segments.

In light of the recent options history for Paramount Global, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Paramount Global With a volume of 23,281,647, the price of PARA is down -4.96% at $12.37. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

