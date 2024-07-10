Paramount Global's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PARA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Paramount Global.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $354,300, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $25,440.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $11.0 to $30.0 for Paramount Global over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Paramount Global options trades today is 12627.67 with a total volume of 3,808.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Paramount Global's big money trades within a strike price range of $11.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Paramount Global Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.8 $6.5 $9.25 $20.00 $92.5K 18.2K 0 PARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.46 $0.4 $0.44 $12.00 $39.6K 8.3K 105 PARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.85 $18.2 $18.6 $30.00 $37.2K 449 10 PARA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.8 $18.5 $18.5 $30.00 $37.0K 449 50 PARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.5 $18.25 $18.5 $30.00 $37.0K 449 30

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates in three global business segments: TV media, filmed entertainment, and direct to consumer. The TV media business includes television production studios and various broadcast and cable networks, including CBS, 15 owned CBS affiliates, Paramount, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, and VH1. Filmed entertainment consists multiple film studios, most importantly Paramount Pictures. The film studios produce and distribute movies that they license to movie theaters and other media outlets. Direct to consumer includes multiple streaming platforms, including Paramount+, which now includes Showtime, Pluto TV, and BET+. Much of the content on Paramount's streaming platforms is created by the production studios housed within the firm's other two business segments.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Paramount Global, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Paramount Global Trading volume stands at 8,748,726, with PARA's price up by 1.39%, positioned at $11.69. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 26 days. What The Experts Say On Paramount Global

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $12.25.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a In-Line rating on Paramount Global with a target price of $11. An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Underweight, adjusting the price target to $9. An analyst from Goldman Sachs has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $9. In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $19.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Paramount Global options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

