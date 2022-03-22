Paramount Global (PARAA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Paramount Global - Class A (Symbol: PARAA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.42, changing hands as high as $41.12 per share. Paramount Global - Class A shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PARAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PARAA's low point in its 52 week range is $31.18 per share, with $96.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.22.

