Paramount Global - (PARAA) Price Target Increased by 9.56% to 19.95

The average one-year price target for Paramount Global - (NASDAQ:PARAA) has been revised to 19.95 / share. This is an increase of 9.56% from the prior estimate of 18.21 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.11 to a high of 41.96 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.28% from the latest reported closing price of 21.75 / share.

Paramount Global - Declares $0.05 Dividend

On October 12, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 will receive the payment on January 2, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $21.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.92%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paramount Global -. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 9.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PARAA is 0.07%, an increase of 5.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 9,368K shares. The put/call ratio of PARAA is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 2,832K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,634K shares, representing an increase of 6.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARAA by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 1,903K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,923K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARAA by 9.86% over the last quarter.

GABVX - The Gabelli Value 25 Fund Inc. holds 520K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Equity Trust holds 399K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARAA by 6.87% over the last quarter.

GATAX - The Gabelli Asset Fund holds 374K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing an increase of 78.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARAA by 471.91% over the last quarter.

