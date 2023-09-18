Paramount Global (PARA) Unveils Trailer of Monster High 2

Paramount Global PARA, in collaboration with Mattel MAT and Nickelodeon, has unveiled the trailer and the release date of Monster High 2, the sequel to the live-action musical inspired by the iconic Monster High franchise, which revolves around the children of famous monsters and creatures.



Monster High 2 will be accessible for streaming in the United States exclusively on Paramount+ starting Oct 5. It will simultaneously premiere on Nickelodeon on the same day at 7 p.m. (ET/PT).



The film is set to debut later in the month on Paramount+ in selected international markets where the service is available and the release dates for other international regions will be announced later this year.



The sequel follows the success of Monster High The Movie, which premiered on Oct 6, 2022, and achieved the status of being the top kids and family movie on Paramount+ during its initial week of release. The movie garnered more than 4 million viewers in total during its premiere weekend across linear platforms, such as Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite, Nicktoons and TeenNick.

Upcoming Franchise Spinoffs to Aid Paramount’s Subscriber Growth

Paramount Pictures has enjoyed significant achievements by establishing and overseeing numerous legendary film franchises that have made a lasting impact on popular culture and the entertainment sector. These franchises have nurtured passionate fan communities and played a pivotal role in PARA's enduring influence.



The company’s upcoming franchise spinoffs include a Star Trek Discovery 5, animated movies based on Spongebob Squarepants and Paw Patrol: The Might Movie. These upcoming franchise spinoffs are expected to aid subscriber growth as well as the top line in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 subscribers is pegged at 68.85 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 23.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $30.56 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.33%.



The fifth and concluding season of the American TV show Star Trek: Discovery continues to explore the adventures of the starship Discovery, but this time it's set in the 32nd century, more than 900 years beyond the events of the original Star Trek series. The series is set to release in the last quarter of financial year 2023.



PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is an upcoming animated superhero comedy film from Canada, inspired by the popular TV series PAW Patrol, which was created by Keith Chapman. It is set to release on Sep 29, 2023. It serves as the sequel to PAW Patrol: The Movie released in 2021.



Maintaining the beloved combination of animation and live-action that defines the franchise, Saving Bikini Bottom takes the charm and humor of the SpongeBob Squarepants series to the frontier in this spinoff titled Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, which is directed by Lisa Johnson. The movie is set to release in the last quarter of financial year 2023.



Shares of Paramount, which currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), have lost 16.7% year to date against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 8% due to rising competition from Disney DIS and Netflix NFLX.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Netflix, being a leader in the streaming industry, invests a lot in original content. Its upcoming spinoffs will attract new customers. These spinoffs include titles like Red Notice, Witcher and Sandman.



Disney, a prominent player in the streaming industry, is well known for its franchises. It invests a lot on the development of its spinoffs. Some upcoming spinoffs are Ironheart, Echo and Loki 2.

