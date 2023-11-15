Paramount Global (PARA) Unveils Trailer of BABY SHARK'S BIG MOVIE

Paramount Global’s PARA Paramount+, Nickeloden and The Pinkfong Company have unveiled the official trailer of BABY SHARK'S BIG MOVIE, the first-ever full-length original animated film based on the globally adored preschool property. This upcoming musical adventure is scheduled to premiere on Friday, Dec 8, at 12 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ in the United States and Canada.



The film will also be available for streaming in the U.K. and Australia the following day. For international markets where Paramount+ is accessible, the family-friendly movie is set to debut in 2024. In Korea, Southeast Asia and China, distribution is handled by The Pinkfong Company. BABY SHARK'S BIG MOVIE will be part of the Paramount+ Holiday Collection, featuring cherished festive movies and iconic seasonal episodes from beloved series for the entire family.



The official soundtrack of the movie features songs like It's Stariana! and Keep Swimmin' Through. The soundtrack is a result of the collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment UK's Relentless Records. This album will be accessible worldwide on various music streaming platforms. It is expected to boost subscriber growth in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 subscribers is pegged at 67.2 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 23.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s revenues is pegged at $29.9 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 0.84%.

Upcoming Paramount+ Content to Fend Off Competition

Paramount+ has an impressive line-up of upcoming content which includes titles like A Song Film by Kishi Bashi: Omoiyari, Alive in Bronze and Last Song from Kabul: The Day The Music Stopped. These will help the company fend off competition from Netflix NFLX, Disney DIS and Amazon AMZN Prime Video.



A Song Film by Kishi Bashi: Omoiyari is about a renowned Japanese-American musician and graduate of Berklee College of Music from the class of '99, who undertakes a profound exploration. His journey involves addressing his heritage and coming to terms with the painful history of the incarceration of Japanese-Americans during World War II. It will be aired on Paramount+ from Nov 21.



Alive in Bronze is a film that brings together the hands of Sculptor Dana King and the memories of activist Fredrika Newton. Together, they collaborate on creating a new monument that pays tribute to the significant role of the Black Panther Party in American history. It is set to release on Nov 21.



Last Song from Kabul depicts the compelling and heroic narrative of young orphaned girls. Their music school is shut down in the aftermath of the Taliban's control over Afghanistan. The girls embark on a journey to Portugal, seeking to reconstruct their shattered lives and rekindle their passion for music.

Shares of Paramount, which currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), have decreased 25.8% year to date against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 5.4% due to quality content from its competitors.



Netflix, a globally recognized brand and a frontrunner in the streaming industry, has made substantial investments in enhancing its content offerings. Its upcoming content like Leo, Squid Game: The Challenge and Last Call for Istanbul are expected to give a tough competition to Paramount+.



Disney's streaming service is renowned for its specialized content catering to young adults and children. The presence of exclusive franchises further enhances its popularity. DIS’ upcoming contents include Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2, Christmas with Walt Disney and The Shepherd.



Amazon Prime Video, being a giant in the streaming industry, is available as a standalone service or as part of Amazon's Prime subscription. Its upcoming content includes A Good Person, Fantasy Football and Bye Bye Barry.

