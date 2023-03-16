Paramount Global (PARA) Unites Brands to Launch Paramount Shop

Paramount Global PARA recently launched Paramount Shop, its first global direct-to-consumer e-commerce site. The products offered in the Shop range from beloved classics to recent hits and also include company’s films, streaming platforms, cables and free content.



Paramount Shop will include a wide range of 50,000 products from more than 125 brands and 7,000 characters. This site will include products across all Paramount brands like CBS, Nickelodeon, MTV, Paramount pictures, Comedy Central and many more.



Visitors of Paramount Shop will be able to interact with characters as well as contents they love which include Baby Shark, Beavis and Butt-Head, Billions, Blue's Clues, Clueless, Coming to America, CSI, Daria, Dexter, Drunk History, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Godfather, Top Gun, Twin Peaks, Wolf Pack, Workaholics, Yellowjackets, Yellowstone and many more.



Paramount Shop will provide a simple and easy to use interface, while providing a dynamic and immersive experience with cinematic interface and stylish design. Users will get an opportunity to seamlessly interact with Paramount+ also.



Items will also be available to purchase in various categories including accessories, collectibles, apparels, toys, costumes, party goods, publishing and unique co-brands.



The site will be available globally from its release itself. There will also be localized experiences in the United States, UK, Germany and Canada with the aim to expand to other geographies also.

Paramount Global’s Focus on Franchise Model to Boost Top Line

In 2023, management is looking to boost the top line by using the franchise model. Management believes that the franchise model is already a proven profit-making model and want to continue with the model.



Paramount Global has already started investing in franchises and the franchises have already received a overwhelming response from the viewers. Some of the key franchises are Yellowstone, Teen Wolf and many more.



Yellowstone is already a hit franchise being the #1 show with total 11.6 million viewers of the latest season. It is available in 48 countries in Paramount’s O&O properties. This series generated $150 million in global consumer spending in 2022.



Teen Wolf series originally aired from 2011 to 2017, when streaming media was not as popular as today. Despite of that, the series was a hit and was seen by millions. Paramount is looking to bring back this series and cater to an established audience.



Big ticket franchise films, slated to release in 2023, are Mission Impossible, Scream, Transformers, Paw Patrol, Indiana Jones, Dungeons & Dragons movie, The Killer and many more.



Paramount is looking to boost the top line with these franchise shows and movies in the coming quarters. Franchise models are popular because it not only creates a huge audience but also decreases the overall cost compared with producing new films and shows.



Paramount Global declared a quarterly dividend of 24 cents per share on its Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on Apr 3, 2023.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Paramount Global currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some top-ranked stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector are DraftKings DKNG, Lions Gate Entertainment ( LGF.A ) and Stride LRN. Currently, DraftKings and Lions Gate Entertainment carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Stride sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of DKNG have declined 1.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for losses is pegged at 78 cents per share, which has fallen from a loss of 77 cents over the past 30 days.



Shares of LGF.A have contracted 43.1% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 20 cents per share, which has fallen from 36 cents per share over the past 30 days.



Shares of LRN have risen 16.7% in the past year. Its earnings are estimated to be $1.08 per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

