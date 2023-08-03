Paramount Global (PARA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Paramount Global PARA is set to report second-quarter 2023 earnings on Aug 7.



For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss is pegged at 1 cent per share, having moved south from breakeven earnings expected 30 days ago. The figure indicates a 101.5% plunge from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $7.43 billion, indicating a 4.48% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate once in the last four quarters and missed the same thrice. Paramount Global has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 21.66%, on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Paramount Global Price and EPS Surprise

Paramount Global price-eps-surprise | Paramount Global Quote

Factors to Consider

An expanding content catalog of live sporting events and a solid portfolio of streaming services, including CBS All Access, Showtime OTT, Pluto TV, Noggin and BET+ are expected to have boosted Paramount Global’s viewership and ad revenues in second-quarter 2023.



The growing traction of Showtime, BET, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon is expected to have boosted the top line.



Paramount continues to demonstrate the strength of its content engine, driving momentum across streaming, television and theatrical. This resulted in Paramount+ and Pluto TV reaching significant milestones with 60 million subscribers and 80 million monthly active users (MAUs), respectively, in the first quarter. This trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



In the second quarter, PARA inked a partnership with VIDAA to bring Paramount+ to smart TVs powered by VIDAA in Canada and Latin America, including Brazil, which is likely to have boosted Paramount+ subscriber growth.



Moreover, Paramount+ streaming service announced the launch of Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, a cornerstone integration that makes Paramount+ the new streaming home for SHOWTIME. The Paramount+ Essential Plan (without SHOWTIME) is available for $5.99 per month.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for global Paramount subscribers is pegged at 61 million and global direct-to-consumer streaming subscribers is pegged at 81.88 million.



Pluto TV has gained immense popularity with more than 250 live events, linear channels and thousands of hours of on-demand content. Pluto TV partners with more than 175 content providers, including media houses, film and TV studios that help it produce various content.



In the first quarter, Pluto TV’s total global viewing hours grew 35% year over year. The trend is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for global Pluto TV MAUs is pegged at 81.5 million.



Advertisers, however, continue to face supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages and many others are contending with rising costs amid record inflation, which have led to cutbacks in spending on advertising. This is expected to have hampered ad revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter. Paramount has been facing a slump in its ad revenues, which declined 7.4% in first-quarter 2023.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Paramount Global has an Earnings ESP of +50.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



CACI International CACI has an Earnings ESP of +2.36% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



CACI is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CACI’s earnings is pegged at $4.85 per share, suggesting growth of 6.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Docebo DCBO has an Earnings ESP of +6.67% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Docebo is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DCBO’s earnings is pegged at 8 cents per share. The company reported a loss of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Chegg CHGG has an Earnings ESP of +20.89% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Chegg is set to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHGG’s earnings is pegged at 28 cents per share, suggesting decline of 24.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CACI International, Inc. (CACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Docebo Inc. (DCBO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paramount Global (PARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.