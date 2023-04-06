Paramount Global (PARA) Shares "Free, Easy, Fast" Findings

Paramount Global PARA recently unveiled findings of Free, Easy, Fast research led by Paramount Global Streaming Research and Insights. This research is about the quick growth of free ad-supported streaming television and its benefits to advertisers and viewers.



Christian Kurz, senior vice president of the Global Streaming Research and Insights at Paramount, presented this research in the Connected TV World Summit in London.



The research unveils viewers' attraction and sentiment toward Fast platforms as well as presents the uniqueness of these platforms. This research included both qualitative and quantitative research of more than 5,000 users aged between 18 and 64 across eight markets including Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Sweden, UK and Germany.

Key findings of the research in Canada are that FAST services are easy to use and act as a companion. Users like the quality and quantity of the content and the combination of on-demand and live tv is popular as well. Pluto TV advertisements are relevant. Pluto TV is a key player in this field as it truly demonstrates the potential of FAST services.

Pluto TV Leads Among Giants

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s Pluto TV has already become a household name in the United States. Its free advertiser supported services has an average of 20 million monthly subscribers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Pluto TV can be used for free with no subscription. Users from Canada can watch Pluto TV on the website, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku and via mobile apps also.



Pluto TV faces competition from Fox’s FOXA Tubi TV, Comcast’s CMCSA Xumo TV and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s CSSE Crackle, which offer similar services.



According to a Tech 21 Century report, Tubi TV is a personalization engine that offers shows according to the user’s interest. It also offers free services paid through ads, which makes it a close alternative of Pluto TV. Crackle offers exclusive content from Sony. It is also available in 21 countries, including the United States and China. It uses its gaming consoles to reach more audience.



Xumo TV was found in 2011 and has 10 million monthly active users. It is available in selected countries in North America, Western Europe and Brazil, making it a regional player. Pluto TV has created its own audience with its ease of use and worldwide availability. It has become a notable player in the ad-supported free service market.



Shares of Paramount Global have decreased 40.5% in the past year compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 14.4% in the same period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PARA’s first-quarter 2023 is pegged at a loss of 11 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PARA’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $30.84 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.26%.





