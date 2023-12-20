Paramount Global (PARA) Shares First Look of Rock Paper Scissors

Paramount Global’s PARA Nickelodeon has unveiled the exclusive look of Rock Paper Scissors, premiering Monday, Feb 12, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. Inspired by the age-old tradition of settling things with your best friends, the game comes to life through the shenanigans of pals Rock, Paper and Scissors.



As the first short picked up for series from Nickelodeon's Intergalactic Shorts Program, new episodes will continue to air weekdays at 5:30 p.m. and internationally later in the month.



In the animated series Rock Paper Scissors, the central characters, Rock, Paper and Scissors, form a trio of best friends and roommates engaged in playful yet wildly absurd competitions. Throughout the first season, their antics include global hide-and-seek, evading the birthday police, defending against an alien invasion, facing off with the Rat Bros and more.



Leading up to the series debut, audiences can catch an exclusive glimpse of the Rock Paper Scissors Intergalactic Short, 'TV Time’, during the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game on Monday, Dec 25, at 1:00 p.m. PT on Nickelodeon.

Paramount Global Price and Consensus

Paramount Global price-consensus-chart | Paramount Global Quote

Nickelodeon’s Upcoming Content to Aid Subscriber Growth

PARA’s Nickelodeon has announced a highly anticipated content lineup, which includes Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, Season 2, Monster High, Season 3 and Star Trek: Prodigy, Season 2. These new shows are expected to aid subscriber growth in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 subscribers is pegged at 67.4 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 20.6%. The consensus estimate for the company’s revenues is pegged at $29.98 billion, indicating year-over-year decline of 0.59%.



Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years is the inaugural spin-off series inspired by SpongeBob SquarePants. The show portrays SpongeBob and his friends enjoying their summer by engaging in activities such as "building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck" at the unconventional camp, Kamp Koral. An announcement revealed the second season comprising 13 episodes. Notably, season 2 is slated to be the concluding season for the series.



Monster High is an animated TV series created by Mattel Television, with Shea Fontana as the showrunner. Inspired by Mattel's doll line of the same name, the show debuted on Oct 28, 2022, airing on Nickelodeon in the United States. The series is renewed for season 3, which is set to release in 2024.



Star Trek: Prodigy is a CG-animated series that was officially disclosed on August 2020, as part of the Star Trek franchise. The show made its debut on Paramount+ on October 2021. A second season comprising 10 episodes is scheduled for a 2024 premiere.



Shares of Paramount, which currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), have increased 13.4% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s 16.8% rise due to competition from Netflix NFLX, Disney DIS and Amazon AMZN Prime Video. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Netflix, as the dominant force in the streaming market, has made significant investments in expanding its content library. Among its upcoming releases is Pokémon Concierge scheduled for December 28. Additionally, titles like Miss Shampoo and Berlin are set to premiere on Dec 28 and Dec 29, respectively.



Disney's streaming platform is renowned for its specialized content catering to young adults and children, with exclusive franchises adding to its popularity. Upcoming Disney releases include What If…? Season 2 on Dec 22 and Echo, which is scheduled to release on Jan 9.



As a streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video provides both complimentary and subscription-based streaming services. The upcoming superhero film, The Flash, is slated for release on Dec 25. Additionally, other offerings like Baby Shark’s Big Show: S1 and Blue’s Clues: S1 will be available on Dec 30.

