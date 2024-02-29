Paramount Global (PARA) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss

Paramount Global PARA delivered adjusted earnings of 4 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2023, which declined 50% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents.



Revenues of $7.64 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.88%. The figure decreased 6% year over year, owing to a rise in Direct-to-Consumer revenues, partially offset by a decline in TV Media and Filmed Entertainment revenues.



Adjusted OIBDA decreased 15% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $520 million.



Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 3% year over year to $1.97 billion.

Revenues by Type

Affiliate revenues (43.8% of total revenues) of $3.34 billion increased 12.9% year over year. Theatrical revenues (1% of total revenues) totaled $78 million in the reported quarter, which decreased 19.6% year over year.



Advertising revenues (36.8% of total revenues) of $2.81 billion decreased 10.6% year over year. Content-licensing revenues (18.4% of total revenues) of $1.41 billion plunged 27% year over year.

Segment Details

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Details



DTC revenues jumped 33.9% year over year to $1.87 billion, driven by subscriber growth and improvements in engagement and monetization. DTC subscription revenues soared 43.1% year over year to $1.34 billion, driven by pricing increases for Paramount+ and revenues from pay-per-view events.



Paramount+ revenues surged 68.7%, driven by subscriber growth and increased advertising revenues. Paramount+ subscribers reached approximately 67.5 million, with 4.1 million additions in the quarter. The company witnessed 27% growth in total viewing hours across Paramount+ and Pluto.



DTC advertising revenues increased 14.3% year over year to $526 million, driven by higher impressions for Paramount+ and Pluto TV.



The company reported an adjusted OIBDA loss of $490 million, narrower than a loss of $575 million in the year-ago quarter as higher revenues more than offset incremental costs to support the growth of Paramount+.



TV Media Details



TV Media revenues decreased 12.2% year over year to $5.17 billion, which reflected a decline in advertising revenues.



Advertising revenues decreased 14.9% year over year to $2.29 billion, reflecting continued softness in the global advertising market and lower political advertising.



Affiliate and subscription revenues of $2 billion declined 1% year over year. Licensing and other revenues decreased 25.1% year over year to $882 million, primarily due to lower revenues from original content produced for third parties. Content available for licensing was impacted by temporary production shutdowns as a result of labor strikes.



TV Media’s adjusted OIBDA decreased 11.9% year over year to $1.14 billion, due to the decline in advertising revenues, partially offset by lower costs for content and marketing.



Filmed Entertainment Details



Filmed Entertainment revenues declined 30.9% year over year to $647 million, as Theatrical revenues decreased 19.6% year over year to $78 million.



Licensing revenues were $566 million, down 32.1% year over year. Advertising revenues plunged 50% year over year to $3 million.



The company reported an adjusted OIBDA of $24 million compared with a positive adjusted OIBDA of $87 million in the year-ago period.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2023, Paramount had cash and cash equivalents of $2.46 billion compared with $1.8 billion as of Sep 30.



Total debt, as of Dec 31, 2023, was $14.6 billion compared with a total debt of $15.66 billion as of Sep 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.