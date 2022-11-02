Paramount Global (PARA) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Paramount Global PARA delivered third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 39 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.3% and declined 48.7% year over year.



Revenues of $6.91 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9% but improved 4.6% year over year, owing to an increase in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) revenues.



Adjusted OIBDA declined 23% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $786 million.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 9.4% year over year to $1.67 billion.

Revenues by Type

Advertising revenues of $2.33 billion decreased 2.1% year over year. Affiliate revenues of $2.86 billion increased 8% year over year.



Theatrical revenues totaled $231 million in the reported quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s $67 million. Content-licensing revenues of $1.48 billion declined 1.5% year over year.

Segment Details

Direct-To-Consumer revenues increased 38% year over year to $1.22 billion. Direct-To-Consumer subscription revenues soared 59% year over year to $863 million, reflecting paid subscriber growth on Paramount+. Paramount+ revenues grew 95% year over year.



Global streaming subscribers rose to nearly 67 million, which included the addition of 4.7 million DTC subscribers.



Paramount+ subscribers grew to 46 million, which reflects the addition of 4.6 million subscribers and the removal of 1.9 million Paramount+ subscribers, following the launch of SkyShowtime to replace Paramount+ in the Nordics. Paramount+ subscriber growth was driven by launches in international markets as well as the start of the NFL season, UEFA Champions League, and the launch of the Walmart+ partnership.



Internationally, Paramount+ saw strong engagement and consumption due to a variety of content, including Halo and Yellowstone.



Pluto TV maintained its lead as the #1 free ad-supported streaming tv service in the U.S. Pluto TV’s global monthly active users increased to nearly 72 million. Pluto TV’s total global viewing hours grew by strong double-digits year-over-year.



Direct-To-Consumer advertising revenues increased 4% year over year to $363 million, reflecting growth from Pluto TV and Paramount+, driven by increased pricing and impressions on both services.



TV Media revenues decreased 5% year over year to $4.94 billion, which reflected decline in advertising and affiliate revenues.



Advertising revenues decreased 3% year over year to $1.97 billion, as increases from political advertising and pricing only partially offset the impact from lower impressions and FX.



Affiliate and subscription revenues declined 5% year over year to $2 billion, as rate increases only partially offset net pay television subscriber declines.



Licensing and other revenues declined 9% year over year to $975 million due to the comparison against several significant domestic licensing arrangements in the prior year.



TV Media’s adjusted OIBDA decreased 11% year over year to $1.23 billion, due to decline in affiliate and subscription revenues and lower profits from content licensing.



Filmed Entertainment revenues increased 48% year over year to $783 million, owing to the success of Top Gun: Maverick at the box office and in the digital home entertainment market.



Theatrical revenues of $231 million increased by $245 million year over year. Paramount Pictures achieved its sixth #1 box office film of the year with horror thriller Smile.



Licensing revenues were $549 million, up 19% year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2022, Paramount had cash and cash equivalents of $3.38 billion compared with $4.03 billion as of Jun 30, 2022.



Paramount Global’s committed $3.5 billion revolving credit facility remains undrawn.



Total debt as of Sep 30, 2022, was $15.7 billion, compared to a total debt of $15.8 billion as of Jun 30, 2022.

