Paramount Global (PARA) Q3 Earnings Fall Y/Y, Revenues Miss

Paramount Global PARA delivered adjusted earnings per share of 30 cents in third-quarter 2023, which declined 23.1% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings was pegged at 8 cents per share.



Revenues of $7.13 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.06%. The figure increased 3% year over year, owing to a rise in Direct-to-Consumer and Filmed Entertainment revenues, partially offset by a decline in TV Media revenues.



Adjusted OIBDA decreased 9% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $716 million.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 4% year over year to $1.73 billion.

Paramount Global Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Paramount Global price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Paramount Global Quote

Revenues by Type

Affiliate revenues (45.7% of total revenues) of $3.26 billion increased 13.9% year over year. Theatrical revenues (5.3% of total revenues) totaled $377 million in the reported quarter, which increased 63.2% year over year.



Advertising revenues (29.9% of total revenues) of $2.13 billion decreased 8.7% year over year. Content-licensing revenues (19.1% of total revenues) of $1.36 billion decreased 8.4% year over year.

Segment Details

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Details



DTC revenues increased 38% year over year to $1.69 billion, driven by subscriber growth and improvements in engagement and monetization. DTC subscription revenues soared 43% year over year to $1.3 billion, driven by pricing increases for Paramount+ and revenues from pay-per-view events.



Paramount+ revenues grew 61%, driven by subscriber growth and increased advertising revenues. Paramount+ subscribers reached approximately 63 million, with 2.7 million additions in the quarter. The company witnessed 46% growth in total viewing hours across Paramount+ and Pluto.



DTC advertising revenues increased 18% year over year to $430 million, driven by higher impressions for Paramount+ and Pluto TV.



The company reported an adjusted OIBDA loss of $238 million, which improved from a loss of $343 million in the year-ago quarter as higher revenues more than offset incremental costs to support the growth of Paramount+.

TV Media Details

TV Media revenues decreased 8% year over year to $4.56 billion, which reflected a decline in advertising revenues.



Advertising revenues decreased 14% year over year to $1.7 billion, reflecting continued softness in the global advertising market and lower political advertising.



Affiliate and subscription revenues of $2 billion remained flat year over year. Licensing and other revenues decreased 12% year over year to $860 million, primarily due to lower revenues from original content produced for third parties. Content available for licensing was impacted by temporary production shutdowns as a result of labor strikes.



TV Media’s adjusted OIBDA decreased 7% year over year to $1.14 billion, due to the decline in advertising revenues, partially offset by lower costs for content and marketing.

Filmed Entertainment Details

Filmed Entertainment revenues increased 14% year over year to $891 million, as Theatrical revenues increased 63% year over year to $377 million.



Licensing revenues were $507 million, down 7% year over year. Advertising revenues increased 67% year over year to $5 million.



The company reported an adjusted OIBDA loss of $49 million compared with a positive adjusted OIBDA of $41 million in the year-ago period.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2023, Paramount had cash and cash equivalents of $1.8 billion compared with $1.71 billion as of Jun 30.



Total debt, as of Sep 30, 2023, was $15.66 billion compared with a total debt of $15.8 billion as of Jun 30.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Paramount currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector are PlayAGS AGS, AMark Precious Metals AMRK and American Public Education APEI. American Public Education sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while PlayAGS and AMark Precious Metals carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



PlayAGS, AMark Precious Metals and American Public Education are each scheduled to report the quarterly results on Nov 7.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGS’ third-quarter 2023 earnings per share is pegged at 1 cent, up from a loss of 1 cent over the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRK’s third-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.88 per share, up 1.1% over the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APEI’s third-quarter 2023 loss is pegged at 25 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paramount Global (PARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.