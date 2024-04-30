Paramount Global (PARA) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Paramount Global PARA delivered adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share for the first quarter of 2024, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 82.35% and increased from 9 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $7.68 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%. The figure rose 5.8% year over year, owing to an increase in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC), TV Media and Filmed Entertainment revenues.



Adjusted OIBDA surged 80% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $987 million.



Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 5.2% year over year to $1.66 billion.

Paramount Global Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Paramount Global price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Paramount Global Quote

Revenues by Type

Advertising revenues (40.3% of total revenues) of $3.09 billion jumped 16.8% year over year. Affiliate revenues (43.7% of total revenues) of $3.35 billion rose 5.6% year over year. Theatrical revenues (2% of total revenues) totaled $153 million in the reported quarter, which climbed 20% year over year. Content-licensing revenues (14% of total revenues) of $1.07 billion plunged 17.5% year over year.

Segment Details

DTC Details



DTC revenues jumped 24% year over year to $1.87 billion, driven by subscriber growth and improvements in engagement and monetization. DTC subscription revenues climbed 22% year over year to $1.35 billion, driven by subscriber growth and increased pricing for Paramount+.



Paramount+ revenues rallied 51%, driven by subscriber growth and ARPU expansion. Paramount+ subscribers reached approximately 71 million, with 3.7 million additions in the quarter. The company witnessed 26% growth in total viewing hours across Paramount+ and Pluto.



DTC advertising revenues increased 31% year over year to $520 million, driven by growth from Pluto TV and Paramount+, including the benefit of Super Bowl LVIII.



The company reported an adjusted OIBDA loss of $286 million, primarily due to an improvement in Paramount+ domestic profitability.



TV Media Details



TV Media revenues rose 1% year over year to $5.23 billion. Advertising revenues increased 14% year over year to $2.58 billion. It reflected a 23-percentage point benefit from CBS’ broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII.



Affiliate and subscription revenues of $1.99 billion declined 3% year over year, primarily due to a fall in subscribers, partially offset by increased pricing. Licensing and other revenues plunged 25% year over year to $651 million, including the impact of 2023 labor strikes on content available for licensing.



TV Media’s adjusted OIBDA increased 11% year over year to $1.44 billion.



Filmed Entertainment Details



Filmed Entertainment revenues rose 3% year over year to $605 million, as Theatrical revenues jumped 20% year over year to $153 million.



Licensing revenues were $451 million, down 1% year over year. Advertising revenues plunged 80% year over year to $1 million.



The company reported an adjusted OIBDA loss of $3 million, narrower than a loss of $99 million in the year-ago period.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2024, Paramount Global had cash and cash equivalents of $2.38 billion compared with $2.46 billion as of Dec 31, 2023. Total debt, as of Mar 31, 2024, was $14.6 billion, which remained unchanged sequentially.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Paramount Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector are Disney DIS, Reynolds Consumer Products REYN and Roblox RBLX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of Disney have jumped 26.2% year to date. DIS is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 7.



Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products have gained 7% year to date. REYN is slated to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 8.



Shares of Roblox have plunged 23.5% year to date. RBLX is set to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 9.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paramount Global (PARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.