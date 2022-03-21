Paramount Global (PARA)-Avid Technology Ink Video Content Deal

Paramount Global PARA recently entered into an agreement with Avid Technology AVID. Per the agreement, Avid’s managed cloud solutions will be available to Paramount’s creative teams across the globe for video content production.



According to the agreement, Paramount’s production teams in Asia-Pacific, Europe and the United States would be able to create content on the open Avid MediaCentral production platform, Avid Media Composer software and the Avid NEXIS media storage.



Avid’s managed platform, which is delivered on Microsoft’s MSFT Azure, supports content management platform, shared storage and video editing tools.



Avid had entered into a strategic alliance with Microsoft in 2017, which was renewed in May 2020. As a part of the renewed five-year agreement, Avid will continue to develop and deploy its cloud-based solutions on Microsoft Azure.



Paramount began its journey with Avid in 2020 with the onset of COVID-19. As part of the alliance, Paramount created an open environment using Avid’s cloud offerings to ensure collaboration between users of Avid and third-party editing tools. It was also followed by establishing remote editing workflows to maintain business continuity amid the pandemic.



The collaboration will help reshape operations, innovation and creative workflows via a cloud production ecosystem, which will ultimately help accelerate content availability. The alliance empowers Paramount’s creative and production teams across the globe to create and deliver quality content easily over the cloud. Thus, Paramount’s partnership with Avid is in line with the former’s focus on delivering diverse content to global consumers.



The robust top-line growth of the company can be attributed to subscriber growth and increased consumption on Paramount+ fueled by a diverse global content portfolio.



Paramount Global’s Paramount+ is witnessing new subscriber growth driven by an expanding content portfolio. Paramount+ hosts a portfolio of more than 2,500 movies and 30,000 TV episodes, including content on popular franchises such as Star Trek and SpongeBob.

Paramount Global Price and Consensus

Paramount Global price-consensus-chart | Paramount Global Quote

Focus on Footprint Expansion Drives Growth

Over the last few years, the company is focused on expanding its global footprint. To cater to its goal, Paramount Global has been steadily expanding its partner base and is undertaking accretive acquisitions to boost the top line.



In January 2021, the company renewed its CBS Television Network affiliation agreement with Nexstar’s NXST wholly-owned subsidiary Nexstar Media and its operating partners in 39 markets across the country. The combined reach of the 39 markets is 14% of the U.S.-based audience, serving 17.4 million television households.

Per the agreement, Nexstar’s CBS affiliates will continue to be available locally to Paramount+ subscribers and widely-distributed Virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distributor (vMVPD) platforms.



The affiliation agreement with Nexstar Media will enable Paramount Global to drive greater efficiency and expand its footprint to connect with more people.



Around the same time, Paramount also entered into a distribution agreement with Comcast division Comcast Cable, per which the former’s entire portfolio of channels will be available to the latter’s Xfinity customers.



Comcast’s Xfinity customers, through their X1 and Flex devices, can now avail CBS Television Network, BET, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, SHOWTIME, and streaming services Paramount+, Pluto TV and SHOWTIME OTT.



In 2021, Paramount Global division ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) also acquired a majority stake in Fox TeleColombia and Estudios TeleMexico from The Walt Disney Company



The acquisition, which provides VCNI with complete access to the studio operations of FoxColombia and Estudios TeleMexico in Mexico and Colombia, will improve Paramount Global’s’ capabilities to produce Spanish-language content.



It will additionally provide Paramount Global with complete access to FoxColombia’s and Estudio TeleMexico’s robust content portfolio. The content will boost Paramount Global’s streaming platforms Paramount+ and Pluto TV, along with its linear networks, globally.

Currently, Paramount Global carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Paramount Global shares are up 20.8% in the past year compared with the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry’s return of 11.4% and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 4.5%.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.