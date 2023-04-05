Paramount Global (PARA) Announces an Original Halloween Movie

Paramount Global’s PARA Nickelodeon recently announced a feature-length new Halloween movie, A Really Haunted Loud House. It is set to premiere on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ this fall.



Nickelodeon has also announced the second season of the hit live action-series, The Really Loud House. The first season aired in November 2022. It was ranked as the top kids’ live action show on cable among kids aged 6-11 years.



The movie, A Really Haunted Loud House, will follow Lincoln Loud and his best friend Clyde. They will decide between trick or treat and the signature Loud family Spooktacular or attend a party hosted by Xander, the cool new kid at school.



A Really Haunted Loud House is directed by Jonathan Judge and written by Tony Gama-Lobo & Rebecca May with revisions by Tim Hobert. Hobert is the executive producer as well as the showrunner of the series.



The Loud House animated series first aired on Nickelodeon in May 2016. It revolves around a 12-year old Lincoln Loud and his 10 sisters. Being one of the longest running animated series with 176 episodes, the series is also translated to comic books, digital album and podcasts.

Nickelodeon’s Upcoming Projects to Boost Top Line

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is looking to boost its top line with the upcoming projects.



Shares of Paramount Global have decreased 39.7% in the past year compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 14.8% in the same period.



Some of the recently announced projects are Good Burger 2, CG animated theatrical film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Bossy Bear.



Good Burger 2 is a sequel to the ‘90s feature film, which was based on a sketch from the comedy series All That. The story revolves around Dexter Reed played by Kenan Thompson and the cashier Ed, played by Kel Mitchell. The production will begin from May 2023.



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is also a sequel to the hit series. This sequel is about the turtle brothers who set out to win hearts across New York and be accepted as normal teenagers. The film will be released in theaters on Aug 4, 2023.



Bossy Bear is an animated series about an overly enthusiastic extrovert bear and an introvert turtle. The first season was released last month and has already received an overwhelming response.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter is pegged at a loss of 11 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $7.42 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.22%. This indicates that the upcoming projects are expected to perform better in the current quarter.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Some top-ranked stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector are PlayAGS AGS, Lions Gate Entertainment ( LGF.A ) and Cedar Fair FUN. Currently, PlayAGS and Lions Gate Entertainment carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Cedar Fair sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of AGS have jumped 18.6% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter of 2023 is pegged at a loss of 8 cents per share, which has narrowed from a loss of 11 cents over the past 30 days.



Shares of LGF.A have contracted 31.4% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter of 2023 earnings is pegged at 20 cents per share, which has declined from 26 cents per share over the past 30 days.



Shares of FUN have contracted 11.4% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter of 2023 is pegged at $1.86 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.





