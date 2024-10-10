Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Announces Partnership with BMW

Entertainment giant Paramount Global (PARA) is partnering with automotive manufacturer BMW ($ETR: BMW) to bring its Paramount+ streaming service to in-car entertainment systems.

The new arrangement brings Paramount+ to the in-car displays that are run on BMW vehicles. This opens up a range of new options, including movies and TV shows. Paramount+ is not the first entertainment system added to BMWs. Platforms such as TED and Pluto TV are already included in the in-car systems.

Rethinking Ethical Standards

Separately, a recent interview between CBS Mornings and author Ta-Nehisi Coates left Paramount, which owns the CBS Tv network, reeling. Coates was interviewed on CBS Mornings over his new book, “The Message.”

During the interview, host Tony Dokoupil asked some pointed questions about the book’s content, which left some audience members crying foul. Paramount has responded to the criticism by pledging to set-up an editorial meeting to talk about ethical standards for “fairness and objectivity within the news division.”

Is Paramount Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on PARA stock based on three Buys, seven Holds and five Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 12.99% loss in its share price over the past year, the average PARA price target of $12.32 per share implies 18.98% upside potential.

See more PARA analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.