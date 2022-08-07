Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.24

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.24 per share on the 3rd of October. This means the annual payment is 4.0% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Paramount Global's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Paramount Global was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

EPS is set to fall by 42.8% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 36%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

NasdaqGS:PARA Historic Dividend August 7th 2022

Paramount Global Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.40 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.96. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.1% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Paramount Global Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Paramount Global has been growing its earnings per share at 5.5% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Paramount Global's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On Paramount Global's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Paramount Global has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

