Paramount Global names insider Halley as president of advertising unit

Adds details on appointment, background

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Paramount Global PARA.O on Tuesday named insider John Halley as president of Paramount Advertising, replacing Jo Ann Ross, who will take up an advisory role as chairperson of the business effective immediately.

Halley will oversee domestic sales efforts across broadcast, cable, digital and streaming units, reporting in to Paramount Chief Executive Bob Bakish, the company said.

Halley previously served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of advertising.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru)

