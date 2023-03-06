US Markets
PARA

Paramount Global mulls sale of majority stake in BET

March 06, 2023 — 02:11 pm EST

Written by Dawn Chmielewski for Reuters ->

March 6 (Reuters) - Paramount Global PARA.O is mulling the possible sale of a majority stake in BET Media Group, which includes the BET cable network, BET Studios and VH1, a source confirmed.

The company believes BET, an entertainment brand focused on the Black community and culture, would attract substantial interest from Black investors or institutions, the source said.

Paramount hopes to maintain a minority stake to benefit from any value that might be unlocked by the transaction.

Previously, the media company partnered with the actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry to launch the BET+ subscription service in 2019, and he retains a minority stake. It also formed BET Studios through a partnership with "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris, actress Rashida Jones and "S.W.A.T" co-creator Aaron Rahsaan Thomas.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Paramount was exploring a possible sale.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Dawn.Chmielewski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PARA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.