Paramount Global call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Paramount (PARA) Global with 12,204 calls trading, 1.7x expected, and implied vol increasing over 6 points to 42.21%. Dec-24 11 calls and Nov-24 11 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.42. Earnings are expected on November 8th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PARA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.