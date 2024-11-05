Paramount Global call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Paramount (PARA) Global with 12,204 calls trading, 1.7x expected, and implied vol increasing over 6 points to 42.21%. Dec-24 11 calls and Nov-24 11 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.42. Earnings are expected on November 8th.
