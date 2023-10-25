Paramount Global-B (PARA) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Paramount Global-B (PARA) closed at $10.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.51% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Paramount Global-B in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 2, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.07, indicating an 82.05% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.17 billion, reflecting a 3.66% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.41 per share and a revenue of $30.38 billion, indicating changes of -76.02% and +0.76%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Paramount Global-B. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.89% lower. Currently, Paramount Global-B is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Paramount Global-B's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.16, which means Paramount Global-B is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that PARA currently has a PEG ratio of 3.63. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Media Conglomerates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

