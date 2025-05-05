Paramount Global-B (PARA) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Paramount Global-B (PARA) to post quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 51.6%. Revenues are expected to be $7.1 billion, down 7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Paramount Global-B metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- TV Media' stands at $4.45 billion. The estimate points to a change of -14.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment' of $605.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer' will reach $2.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Advertising' will likely reach $538.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Licensing and Other' reaching $475.92 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- TV Media- Advertising' should come in at $1.87 billion. The estimate points to a change of -27.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- TV Media- Affiliate and subscription' at $1.85 billion. The estimate points to a change of -7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- TV Media- Licensing and other' will reach $747.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Subscription' to reach $1.62 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +19.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Theatrical' to come in at $139.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Licensing and other' will reach $1.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Global Paramount Subscribers' should arrive at 77.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 71.2 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Paramount Global-B here>>>



Over the past month, Paramount Global-B shares have recorded returns of +3.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PARA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Paramount Global (PARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.