Paramount Global-B (PARA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Paramount Global-B (PARA) closed the most recent trading day at $15.88, moving +1.99% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.

Paramount Global-B will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Paramount Global-B to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 98.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.43 billion, down 4.53% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $30.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of -63.16% and +1.84%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Paramount Global-B. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% lower. Paramount Global-B currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Paramount Global-B has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.85 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.14.

Meanwhile, PARA's PEG ratio is currently 4.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PARA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

