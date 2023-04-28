Paramount Global-B (PARA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Paramount Global-B (PARA) closed the most recent trading day at $23.33, moving +1.08% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.83% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.31% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Paramount Global-B as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Paramount Global-B to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 80%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.42 billion, up 1.22% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $30.85 billion, which would represent changes of -49.71% and +2.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paramount Global-B. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.9% lower within the past month. Paramount Global-B is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Paramount Global-B is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.84. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.84.

We can also see that PARA currently has a PEG ratio of 3.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Media Conglomerates was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

