Paramount Global-B (PARA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Paramount Global-B (PARA) closed at $19.59, marking a +1.56% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Paramount Global-B as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Paramount Global-B to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 46.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.11 billion, up 7.61% from the prior-year quarter.

PARA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $30.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -38.51% and +7.11%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Paramount Global-B. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Paramount Global-B is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Paramount Global-B currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.77, so we one might conclude that Paramount Global-B is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PARA has a PEG ratio of 1.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Media Conglomerates industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PARA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Paramount Global (PARA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.