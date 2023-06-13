Paramount Global-B (PARA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Paramount Global-B (PARA) closed the most recent trading day at $16.62, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 3.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.41%.

Paramount Global-B will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Paramount Global-B is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 98.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.43 billion, down 4.53% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $30.71 billion, which would represent changes of -63.16% and +1.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Paramount Global-B. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.39% lower within the past month. Paramount Global-B currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Paramount Global-B currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.21, so we one might conclude that Paramount Global-B is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PARA has a PEG ratio of 4.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Media Conglomerates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Paramount Global (PARA)

