Paramount Global-B (PARA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Paramount Global-B (PARA) closed at $22.14, marking a +0.05% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.33% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Paramount Global-B as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.11, down 118.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.42 billion, up 1.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $30.84 billion, which would represent changes of -61.99% and +2.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paramount Global-B should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Paramount Global-B is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Paramount Global-B's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 33.82. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.23.

Also, we should mention that PARA has a PEG ratio of 3.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PARA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

