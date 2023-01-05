Paramount Global-B (PARA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Paramount Global-B (PARA) closed the most recent trading day at $18.66, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.17% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Paramount Global-B as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, down 3.85% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.1 billion, up 1.27% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paramount Global-B. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.68% lower. Paramount Global-B is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Paramount Global-B has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.49 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.73, which means Paramount Global-B is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that PARA has a PEG ratio of 1.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Media Conglomerates was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.