Paramount Global-B (PARA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Paramount Global-B (PARA) closed at $21.61, marking a -0.83% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.13% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Paramount Global-B as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.11, down 118.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.42 billion, up 1.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $30.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of -61.99% and +2.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paramount Global-B. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Paramount Global-B is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Paramount Global-B currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.3. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.19.

It is also worth noting that PARA currently has a PEG ratio of 3.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Media Conglomerates was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.45 at yesterday's closing price.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

